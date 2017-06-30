Nassau County Democratic candidates at Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library
Nassau County Democratic Committee nominees Laura Curran for county executive and Jack Schnirman for county comptroller will speak at the Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library on July 6 at 6:30 p.m. Indivisible groups from the South and North Shore and Manhasset, along with the Five Towns Democratic Club, are sponsoring the event. Curran and Schnirman are running against George Maragos and Ama Yawson, respectively for the Democratic nominations.
