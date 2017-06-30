Nassau County Democratic candidates a...

Nassau County Democratic candidates at Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: South Shore Record

Nassau County Democratic Committee nominees Laura Curran for county executive and Jack Schnirman for county comptroller will speak at the Hewlett-Woodmere Public Library on July 6 at 6:30 p.m. Indivisible groups from the South and North Shore and Manhasset, along with the Five Towns Democratic Club, are sponsoring the event. Curran and Schnirman are running against George Maragos and Ama Yawson, respectively for the Democratic nominations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Shore Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrest in Levittown graffiti spree (May '09) Jun 23 blake norman 250
News Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12) Apr '17 Anonymous 4
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Apr '17 BronxBoricua 89
News Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud Mar '17 Burns 1
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) Mar '17 Eric 3
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,846 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC