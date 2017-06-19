Two Men Arrested in Connection with Multiple Burglaries in Nassau County, Cops Say
Jordan Jackson of Uniondale, 20, and Tayawon Anderson of Hempstead, 19, charged with Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Possession of Stolen Property. NCPD reports the arrests of Jordan Jackson of Uniondale, 20, and Tayawon Anderson of Hempstead, 19, for Burglaries which occurred in Nassau County.
