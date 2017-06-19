Suspect in Massapequa Home Burglary Sought by Nassau County Police
Victim discovered an unknown male in her home who then fled the scene; no injuries and no loss of property were reported as a result of the incident, police note. Massapequa, NY - June 23, 2017 - Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a Burglary that occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 1:20 pm in Massapequa .
