Suspect in Massapequa Home Burglary Sought by Nassau County Police

Victim discovered an unknown male in her home who then fled the scene; no injuries and no loss of property were reported as a result of the incident, police note. Massapequa, NY - June 23, 2017 - Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a Burglary that occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 1:20 pm in Massapequa .

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.