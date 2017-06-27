Schnirman Unveils Policy Proposals to Modernize Nassau County Comptroller's Office
June 27, 2017 - Jack Schnirman, Democratic candidate for Nassau County Comptroller, today unveiled his top priorities to modernize the office of the Nassau County Comptroller. These priorities will bring independence and efficiency to the office while ending the culture of corruption and cronyism that has destroyed Nassau County finances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest in Levittown graffiti spree (May '09)
|Jun 23
|blake norman
|250
|Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|BronxBoricua
|89
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar '17
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|3
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC