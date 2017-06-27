Schnirman Unveils Policy Proposals to...

Schnirman Unveils Policy Proposals to Modernize Nassau County Comptroller's Office

June 27, 2017 - Jack Schnirman, Democratic candidate for Nassau County Comptroller, today unveiled his top priorities to modernize the office of the Nassau County Comptroller. These priorities will bring independence and efficiency to the office while ending the culture of corruption and cronyism that has destroyed Nassau County finances.

