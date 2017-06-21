Revealed: Maddd Equitiesa two-tower D...

Revealed: Maddd Equitiesa two-tower DoBro resi project

Maddd Equities has applied for a site on Tillary Street to be part of the Special Downtown Brooklyn District so the firm can build two interconnected residential towers. The Jorge Madruga-led development firm is planning two towers, one with 23 floors and the other with 21 floors, New York YIMBY reported.

Chicago, IL

