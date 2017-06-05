Police: Brooklyn Man Arrested After U...

Police: Brooklyn Man Arrested After Using Fake ID to Cash Multiple Checks in Nassau County

Friday Jun 2

NCPD reports the arrest of Walter Tyler of Brooklyn, 54, for Grand Larceny that occurred on Thursday, June 1, in Nassau County. Nassau County, NY - June 2, 2017 - The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man for Grand Larceny that occurred on Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Nassau County .

