Police: Brooklyn Man Arrested After Using Fake ID to Cash Multiple Checks in Nassau County
NCPD reports the arrest of Walter Tyler of Brooklyn, 54, for Grand Larceny that occurred on Thursday, June 1, in Nassau County. Nassau County, NY - June 2, 2017 - The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man for Grand Larceny that occurred on Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Nassau County .
