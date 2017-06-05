Police: 100-plus reptiles found insid...

Police: 100-plus reptiles found inside New York home

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The SPCA says a Long Island home was found to be a real-life - and illegal - reptile house, with more than 100 of the animals crawling and slithering around the property. Police in Nassau County found out about the reptile collection inside the Carle Place home because the owners reported a break-in at the address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12) Apr '17 Anonymous 4
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Apr '17 BronxBoricua 89
News Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud Mar '17 Burns 1
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) Mar '17 Eric 3
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jasper 2
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC