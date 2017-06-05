Police: 100-plus reptiles found inside New York home
The SPCA says a Long Island home was found to be a real-life - and illegal - reptile house, with more than 100 of the animals crawling and slithering around the property. Police in Nassau County found out about the reptile collection inside the Carle Place home because the owners reported a break-in at the address.
