New York Agencies Combine to Battle Animal Cruelty

New York Agencies Combine to Battle Animal Cruelty

Yesterday Read more: The Horse

Law enforcement and animal welfare agencies in Nassau County, New York, have established a coalition to coordinate animal cruelty crime prosecution. Gary Rogers, president of the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals , said personnel from that agency, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office , and the Nassau County Police Department already exchange animal cruelty case information.

Chicago, IL

