Nassau Police Report Arrests of Two A...

Nassau Police Report Arrests of Two Alleged Drug Dealers in Laurel Hollow

Tariq Williams, 34, of Amityville and Kennyatta Johnson, 28, of Shirley, were caught with pills, cocaine, and marijuana, according to NCPD. NCPD reports the arrests of Tariq Williams of Amityville, 34, and Kennyatta Johnson of Shirley, 28, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance that occurred on Thursday, June 29. Laurel Hollow, NY - June 30, 2017 - The Major Case Bureau reports the details of two arrests for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance that occurred on Thursday, June 29, 2017 in Laurel Hollow.

