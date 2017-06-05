Nassau County Authorities Issue Alert for Missing Roosevelt Teenager

June 8, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a missing juvenile that occurred on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 6:45 am in Roosevelt . According to detectives, Luz Loja, 15 years of age, female, 5' 3" tall, 95 lbs, was last seen leaving her Roosevelt home for school.

