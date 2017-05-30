Missing Massapequa Teen Sought by Nassau County Police Detectives
June 2, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a missing juvenile that occurred on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 2:45 pm in Massapequa . According to detectives, Sharmin Arshad, 14 years of age, female, 4' 11", 150 lbs, was last seen leaving her Massapequa home.
