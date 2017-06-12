Maragos Welcomes World Renowned Philanthropist and International Pioneer of Holistic Healthcare

Dr. Avadhoot Shivanand Ji was welcomed to Nassau County at a ceremony at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building. Mineola, NY - June 14, 2017 - Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos yesterday welcomed Dr. Avadhoot Shivanand Ji to Nassau County at a ceremony hosted by the Shiv Yog Foundation, at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola .

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.