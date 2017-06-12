Long Island Mcdonald's Teams Up With Nassau And Suffolk County...

Long Island Mcdonald's Teams Up With ...

Monday

June 12, 2017 - Upon completion of their library's summer reading program, Long Island McDonald's and the Nassau Library System and Suffolk Cooperative Library System will reward children in Nassau and Suffolk counties with a certificate for their choice of a free grilled chicken snack wrap, cheeseburger or 6PC Chicken McNuggets, and a low fat chocolate milk, apple juice, or 12oz soft drink with any purchase. McDonald's is committed to supporting educational programs in the community, especially initiatives that encourage children to read.

