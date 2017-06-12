Long Island Mcdonald's Teams Up With Nassau And Suffolk County...
June 12, 2017 - Upon completion of their library's summer reading program, Long Island McDonald's and the Nassau Library System and Suffolk Cooperative Library System will reward children in Nassau and Suffolk counties with a certificate for their choice of a free grilled chicken snack wrap, cheeseburger or 6PC Chicken McNuggets, and a low fat chocolate milk, apple juice, or 12oz soft drink with any purchase. McDonald's is committed to supporting educational programs in the community, especially initiatives that encourage children to read.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|BronxBoricua
|89
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar '17
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|3
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC