Levittown Firefighter Receives Statewide Service Recognition

June 21, 2017 - The Firemen's Association of the State of New York has named Tom Cuff, a 64-year member of the fire service and longtime Levittown Firefighter, as the 2017 recipient of the FASNY Fire Achievement Award. This statewide honor recognizes Cuff's efforts for more than six decades to fight for added safety measures in construction, such as residential sprinklers and changes in national codes and standards that have helped better protect millions of residents in New York and across the country.

