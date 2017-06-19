Levittown Firefighter Receives Statewide Service Recognition
June 21, 2017 - The Firemen's Association of the State of New York has named Tom Cuff, a 64-year member of the fire service and longtime Levittown Firefighter, as the 2017 recipient of the FASNY Fire Achievement Award. This statewide honor recognizes Cuff's efforts for more than six decades to fight for added safety measures in construction, such as residential sprinklers and changes in national codes and standards that have helped better protect millions of residents in New York and across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest in Levittown graffiti spree (May '09)
|16 hr
|blake norman
|250
|Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|BronxBoricua
|89
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar '17
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|3
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC