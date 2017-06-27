Lawyers launch networking group for attorneys

Two Mineola-based attorneys - Scott Limmer, a sole practitioner, and Oscar Michelen, a partner at Cuomo - are holding their first attorney networking group meeting on June 29, at 12:30 p.m. at Seasons 52 in Garden City. Networking has become essential when it comes to building a practice, according to Limmer and Michelen, who found that the landscape shifted when the Yellow Pages gave way to the Internet in 2007.

