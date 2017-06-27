Lawyers launch networking group for a...

Lawyers launch networking group for attorneys

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Long Island Business News

Two Mineola-based attorneys - Scott Limmer, a sole practitioner, and Oscar Michelen, a partner at Cuomo - are holding their first attorney networking group meeting on June 29, at 12:30 p.m. at Seasons 52 in Garden City. Networking has become essential when it comes to building a practice, according to Limmer and Michelen, who found that the landscape shifted when the Yellow Pages gave way to the Internet in 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrest in Levittown graffiti spree (May '09) Jun 23 blake norman 250
News Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12) Apr '17 Anonymous 4
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Apr '17 BronxBoricua 89
News Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud Mar '17 Burns 1
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) Mar '17 Eric 3
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,772 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC