Judge Would Be First Openly Gay Jurist to Serve in State's Top Court
The first openly gay judge has been picked to serve in the state's top court following the death of of trailblazing Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam . Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he selected Appellate Judge Paul Feinman to fill the Court of Appeals seat, after Abdus-Salaam was found dead in the Hudson River in April.
