Judge Would Be First Openly Gay Juris...

Judge Would Be First Openly Gay Jurist to Serve in State's Top Court

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: DNAInfo.com

The first openly gay judge has been picked to serve in the state's top court following the death of of trailblazing Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam . Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he selected Appellate Judge Paul Feinman to fill the Court of Appeals seat, after Abdus-Salaam was found dead in the Hudson River in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12) Apr '17 Anonymous 4
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Apr '17 BronxBoricua 89
News Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud Mar '17 Burns 1
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) Mar '17 Eric 3
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jasper 2
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC