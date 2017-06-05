Improper Jurisdiction Found in $11.5M...

Improper Jurisdiction Found in $11.5M Suit Against Ballplayer

A Nassau County woman's $11.5 million federal lawsuit alleging that a Cleveland Indians baseball player failed to disclose his sexually transmitted diseases has been thrown out based on lack of jurisdiction. Jason Grant is a New York-based litigation reporter for the New York Law Journal and Law.com, and a former practicing lawyer in Manhattan.

