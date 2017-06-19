Female Feral Cat Caught in Illegal Le...

Female Feral Cat Caught in Illegal Leg Trap in Port Washington, According to Nassau County SPCA

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for setting the outlawed trap. A female feral cat caught in an illegal leg trap in Port Washington had to be euthanized due to her injuries, the Nassau County SPCA says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrest in Levittown graffiti spree (May '09) Fri blake norman 250
News Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12) Apr '17 Anonymous 4
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Apr '17 BronxBoricua 89
News Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud Mar '17 Burns 1
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) Mar '17 Eric 3
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC