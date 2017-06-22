Father allegedly beat daughter after pleading guilty to abandoning her

A father was arrested for beating his young daughter in a Long Island park Wednesday night - a year after he pleaded guilty to abandoning her in a Manhattan Subway restaurant , cops said. Stanley Frederique, 36, was accused of punching his 5-year-old several times, pulling her hair and grabbing her by the wrist in a park in Elmont, according to the Nassau County DA.

