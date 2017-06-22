Father allegedly beat daughter after pleading guilty to abandoning her
A father was arrested for beating his young daughter in a Long Island park Wednesday night - a year after he pleaded guilty to abandoning her in a Manhattan Subway restaurant , cops said. Stanley Frederique, 36, was accused of punching his 5-year-old several times, pulling her hair and grabbing her by the wrist in a park in Elmont, according to the Nassau County DA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|BronxBoricua
|89
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar '17
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|3
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC