Exotic Cars Help Fuel Support for a Diabetes Cure

June 15, 2017 - Thousands ogled and awed at the most sleek, luxurious cars the Northeast has to offer during the 9th annual Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock on June 4 in the downtown business district of Glen Cove . This annual event helps to raise money for the Diabetes Research Institute and its mission to find a biological cure for diabetes.

Chicago, IL

