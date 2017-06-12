Exotic Cars Help Fuel Support for a Diabetes Cure

June 15, 2017 - Thousands ogled and awed at the most sleek, luxurious cars the Northeast has to offer during the 9th annual Gold Coast Concours/Bimmerstock on June 4 in the downtown business district of Glen Cove . This annual event helps to raise money for the Diabetes Research Institute and its mission to find a biological cure for diabetes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.