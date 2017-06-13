Disbarred attorney sentenced in $900K theft
A disbarred attorney was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to stealing more than $900,000 from clients' estate funds, authorities said. Robert Wagner of Bellmore had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree grand larceny in March, according to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.
