Disbarred attorney sentenced in $900K theft

23 hrs ago

A disbarred attorney was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to stealing more than $900,000 from clients' estate funds, authorities said. Robert Wagner of Bellmore had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree grand larceny in March, according to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

Chicago, IL

