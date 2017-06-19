Dead Body Discovered Floating in Glen Cove Creek, According to Police
June 20, 2017 - Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 7:35 pm in Glen Cove . According to detectives, the body of an unidentified deceased male was found floating and subsequently recovered from the waters of Glen Cove Creek by Glen Cove Harbor Patrol, with the assistance of the Nassau County Police Department's Marine Bureau 9. The identity of the victim, as well as the cause of death, will be determined by the Nassau County Medical Examiner's office.
