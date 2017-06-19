County Legislator Carrie Solag ©...

County Legislator Carrie Solag s arrested

15 hrs ago

Nassau County police have confirmed to the Herald that County Legislator Carrie SolagA©s, a Democrat from Elmont, was arrested. SolagA©s represents the 3rd LD that is comprised of Elmont, Valley Stream, south Floral Park, Inwood and portions of Lawrence and North Woodmere.

Chicago, IL

