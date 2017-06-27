Cops: Westbury Man Arrested for Leandra's Law Violation After DWI with Daughters in Vehicle

Pedro Huerta Garcia, 45 was allegedly observed by police exceeding the posted speed limit and crossing over three lanes of traffic. NCPD reports the arrest of Pedro Huerta Garcia of Westbury, 45, for a Leandra's Law violation in East Meadow on Sunday, June 25. East Meadow, NY - June 26, 2017 - The Nassau County Police Department reports the arrest of a Westbury man for a Leandra's Law violation in East Meadow at 2:39am on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

