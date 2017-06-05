Cops: Teen Bitten By Pit Bull After Being Dangled Over Fence

Police on Long Island say they've charged a teenager with assault after he and two other people dangled a 14-year-old boy over a pit bull and the dog bit him. Nassau County police say the 18-year-old man and two other men who remain at large grabbed the boy around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in front of a home in Hempstead.

