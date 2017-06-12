Capital Tonight: June 8
On this episode of Capital Tonight: Reports on former FBI director James Comey's testimony before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and local reaction. Interviews with Senator Brian Benjamin, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and Warren County District Attorney Kate Hogan, Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal and Senator Brad Hoylman, and, Victor Pate from the Incarcerated National Corp. and Tyrrell Muhammad from the Correctional Association of New York.
