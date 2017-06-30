Brooks: Corruption-Plagued Oyster Bay Oversight Bill Needed Now More Than Ever

June 29, 2017 - Senator John E. Brooks today reiterated the urgent need to establish a state monitor to oversee the finances and operations of the Town of Oyster Bay in light of indictments spawning from the Nassau County district attorney's investigation into corruption in the Town. A special grand jury voted to indict several people including former Town Supervisor John Venditto, former Town Public Works Commissioner Frank Antetomaso and ex-Town Planning and Development Commissioner Frederick Ippolito.

