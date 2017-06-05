Authorities Report Multiple Arrests o...

Authorities Report Multiple Arrests of Alleged Heroin Dealers in Copiague

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: LongIsland.com

NCPD reports the arrest of : Randall L. Robinson, Robert P. Evanson, Kevin Forrester, and Lilliana M. Vasquez on Monday, June 5 in Copiague. Copiague, NY June 7, 2017 The Long Island Heroin Task Force reports the arrest of two individuals at 2:55pm on Monday, June 5, 2017 and two additional individuals at 1:10pm on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Copiague .

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12) Apr '17 Anonymous 4
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Apr '17 BronxBoricua 89
News Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud Mar '17 Burns 1
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) Mar '17 Eric 3
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jasper 2
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC