Anupam honoured with citation from Na...

Anupam honoured with citation from Nassau county

1 hr ago

New York, June 25 - Veteran actor Anupam Kher was honoured with a citation from the Nassau county here. Anupam took to Twitter to share a string of photographs holding the citation, which was given to him for working dilligently on behalf of causes and ideas, which uphold the principles of human decency.

Chicago, IL

