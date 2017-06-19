Anupam honoured with citation from Nassau county
New York, June 25 - Veteran actor Anupam Kher was honoured with a citation from the Nassau county here. Anupam took to Twitter to share a string of photographs holding the citation, which was given to him for working dilligently on behalf of causes and ideas, which uphold the principles of human decency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest in Levittown graffiti spree (May '09)
|Fri
|blake norman
|250
|Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|4
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|BronxBoricua
|89
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar '17
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|3
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC