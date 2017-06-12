41 alleged MS-13 gang members indicted
Following a broad investigation into the operations of the MS-13 gang, Nassau County officials announced that 41 of its alleged members were indicted on June 15 for multiple acts of violence and conspiracy in Nassau County over the last four years. The 85-count indictment includes conspiracy, attempted murder, assault, weapons possession and other charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Shore Record.
