Wynne: Tax crime arrests are a warning for all non-filers

April was a busy month for the Nassau County District Attorney's office and the state Department of Taxation and Finance, as evidenced by a trio of tax crime arrests that should serve as a warning for all New Yorkers who have failed to file or pay their taxes. On April 3, Steven Ballin, a CPA from East Rockaway, was charged with failing to pay more than $91,000 in personal income taxes during the last five years.

