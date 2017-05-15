Uniondale office building sells for $75.5M

The 217,226-square-foot building at 60 Charles Lindbergh Blvd. is fully leased through 2036 by Nassau County, which operates its Health and Human Services divisions at the property, according to a statement from CBRE which brokered the deal. The buyer is Charlotte, N.C.-based Salus Federal Properties, which specializes in buildings leased to governments and government agencies.

