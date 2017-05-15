Uniondale office building sells for $75.5M
The 217,226-square-foot building at 60 Charles Lindbergh Blvd. is fully leased through 2036 by Nassau County, which operates its Health and Human Services divisions at the property, according to a statement from CBRE which brokered the deal. The buyer is Charlotte, N.C.-based Salus Federal Properties, which specializes in buildings leased to governments and government agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12)
|Apr 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|BronxBoricua
|89
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar '17
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|3
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC