Senator Brooks hosts Freeport jobs fair
Election inspectors from the Nassau County Board of Elections, Nancy Barreno, Elaine Smith and Theresa Parker recruiting future inspectors at the Freeport jobs fair. Vocational coordinator Doreen Nobile from Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities, ACLD, helps a job fair attendee fill out a job application during the job fair.
