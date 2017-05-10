Senator Brooks Announces 8th Senate D...

Senator Brooks Announces 8th Senate District 2017 Woman Of Distinction

Albany, NY - May 1, 2017 - Last night, State Senator John E. Brooks honored Baldwin resident, Charlene Jackson Thompson, as his 2017 New York State Senate "Woman of Distinction." Thompson represented Brooks' 8th Senate District at the Annual "Women of Distinction" awards ceremony in Albany.

