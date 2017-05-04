Roosevelt man sentenced for manslaughter and DWI
A Roosevelt man was sentenced four to 12 years in prison on May 5 for a fatal car crash that killed his girlfriend, Lakeview resident Diamond Hawkins, in 2015. Horace Cummings, 34, was driving Hawkins's 2015 Nissan Altima in Hempstead while impaired by drugs and alcohol on Nov. 21, 2015, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.
