Queens Woman Arrested for Stabbing Bo...

Queens Woman Arrested for Stabbing Boyfriend During Heated Arguement, Police Say

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

May 10, 2017 - The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens woman for Assault that occurred in Westbury on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 1:00 am. According to detectives, after having an earlier verbal dispute with her 21 year old boyfriend, the defendant Bianca Phillips, of St. Albans responded back to her boyfriend's Marietta Drive residence so she could return his personal belongings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nassau County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12) Apr 22 Anonymous 4
News Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07) Apr 10 BronxBoricua 89
News Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud Mar '17 Burns 1
Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13) Mar '17 Eric 3
News Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 5
News Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10) Oct '16 Hehasnoclue 38
Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Jasper 2
See all Nassau County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nassau County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC