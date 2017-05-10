Queens Woman Arrested for Stabbing Boyfriend During Heated Arguement, Police Say
May 10, 2017 - The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens woman for Assault that occurred in Westbury on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 1:00 am. According to detectives, after having an earlier verbal dispute with her 21 year old boyfriend, the defendant Bianca Phillips, of St. Albans responded back to her boyfriend's Marietta Drive residence so she could return his personal belongings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12)
|Apr 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|BronxBoricua
|89
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar '17
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|3
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC