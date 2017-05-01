Police: Knifepoint bandit strikes again in Ronkonkoma
A man believed to be the serial knife-wielding robber targeting stores in Nassau and Suffolk counties struck a Ronkonkoma store in broad daylight Sunday, police say. This time, the knifepoint bandit left The Barn on Hawkins Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash shortly before noon Sunday.
