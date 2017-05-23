Officials probe 'suspicious' fire in ...

Officials probe 'suspicious' fire in Merrick

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of a "suspicious" fire that destroyed a home that was under construction on Yale Road in Merrick on May 23, according to Ron Luparello, a Merrick Fire Department spokesman. Fliers found outside the home claimed that the incoming resident was a registered sex offender.

Chicago, IL

