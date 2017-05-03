Officials: 3 MS-13 gang members arrested for attempted murder
News 12 Long Island has learned that three MS-13 gang members have been arrested for attempted murder in Westbury. Brothers Jose Hernandez and Fidel Hernandez were arrested last night by Nassau County Police and were being taken to court earlier this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12)
|Apr 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|BronxBoricua
|89
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar '17
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|3
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC