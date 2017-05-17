North Massapequa Father and Son Arrested for Starving Their Dogs, Cops Say
Thomas Skuza and Thomas Skuza Jr. are charged with Animal Cruelty after their dogs were found emaciated with ribs, spine, and hips showing. The Nassau County SPCA announces the arrest of Thomas Skuza and Thomas Skuza Jr. of North Massapequa, NY for Animal Cruelty against their two dogs, Romeo and Damian .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Nassau County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nassau Cop Gets Community Service for Stealing ... (Jun '12)
|Apr 22
|Anonymous
|4
|Long Island wife Kelly Forbes charged with stra... (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|BronxBoricua
|89
|Former tech firm CEO charged with fraud
|Mar '17
|Burns
|1
|Drug Selling Arrest in Bellmore King Kullen Par... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Eric
|3
|Police: Bethpage man committed suicide in East ... (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|5
|Prosecutors say Mark Barber, a Nassau County Co... (Aug '10)
|Oct '16
|Hehasnoclue
|38
|Nassau County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal Re... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Jasper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nassau County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC