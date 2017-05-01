NCPD: New Hyde Park Woman Drove Drunk with Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Vehicle
May 2, 2017 - The Nassau County Police report an arrest for Driving While Intoxicated which occurred on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 11:50 pm in Jericho . According to police, Nassau County Highway Patrol observed a white BMW travelling westbound on the Long Island Expressway failing to maintain the lane and almost striking the center median.
