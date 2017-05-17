Nassau County Executive Candidate Jac...

Nassau County Executive Candidate Jack Martins Announces Ethic Reform Package

May 16, 2017 - Standing in front of a statue of President Theodore Roosevelt, Nassau County Executive candidate Jack Martins today unveiled a comprehensive ethics reform package to fight corruption and restore the public's trust in county government. The Martins plan is built on the four core principles of disclosure, transparency, independence, and accountability.

