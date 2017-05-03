MS-13 members charged in New York att...

MS-13 members charged in New York attempted murder, say police

Nassau County police said Wednesday that the victim was hit with a machete and shot at on Sunday in Westbury, on Long Island. The violence erupted roughly 20 miles from Brentwood and Central Islip , where MS-13 has been linked to 11 corpses found in the last six months.

