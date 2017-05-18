Mineola Man Reported Missing by Nassau County Police Department

May 18, 2017 - The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a missing person that occurred in Mineola on Tuesday, 05/16/17 at 12:30 P.M. According to detectives, Brad Paro, described as a male white, 44 years of age, 6'1" tall, 185 lbs., with brown eyes and a bald head was last seen in Mineola and is possibly in the Coram area.

