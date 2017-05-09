LIA calls for end to county Medicaid ...

LIA calls for end to county Medicaid share

Read more: Long Island Business News

Saying Nassau and Suffolk counties collectively spend nearly half a billion dollars on Medicaid while most states impose minimal or no local charges, the Long Island Association is calling for the state to eliminate the local funding component. New York State annually spends $60 billion on Medicaid for more than 6 million beneficiaries, far more than any other state, according to the report by the LIA Research Institute.

