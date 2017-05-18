George Siberon Declares Candidacy for...

George Siberon Declares Candidacy for Democratic Legislator in 5th...

Nassau County Executive Candadite George Maragos: "I am honored to support Mr. George Siberon for Legislator in the 5th District." Baldwin, NY - May 19, 2017 - Today, Mr. George Siberon, announced his candidacy for the Nassau County Legislature - District 5, offering his extensive knowledge and experience, in working with minorities, the disadvantaged and those neglected by government.

Chicago, IL

