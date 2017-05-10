George Maragos, Democrat for County Executive, Announces Plan to Root ...
May 10, 2017 - George Maragos, Democratic candidate for County Executive, today, at a press conference in front of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Building, presented an unambiguous and comprehensive plan to end the corruption at all levels of government in Nassau County . The plan simply takes the money out of politics, provides for independent contract procurement and performance oversight, ends career politicians and wrests power away from the Party Bosses who hand pick candidates and gives the power back to the people.
