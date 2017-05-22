Curtain falls on 'Greatest Show on Ea...

Curtain falls on 'Greatest Show on Earth' after 146 years

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow on Sunday. The circus' last show at the Nassau County Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, is sold out, and former circus performers will be in the audience.

Chicago, IL

