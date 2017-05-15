Curran vows take county executive's n...

Curran vows take county executive's name off Nassau County signs

Democratic Legislator Laura Curran, of Baldwin, continued her campaign for county executive in Hewlett last week, where she blasted the numerous signs and other pieces of county property bearing the name of Ed Mangano, current county executive. Calling the practice a taxpayer-funded "permanent re-election campaign for career politicians," Curran said, in front of one such sign, "I can't think of a more thoughtless exercise in vanity than allowing the County Executive to waste money by putting their name on taxpayer-funded signs, and everywhere else they can find space."

