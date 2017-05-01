Carvel on Long Island Robbed at Knifepoint, 2 Arrested: Cops
Police have arrested at least two people following a knifepoint robbery at a Carvel ice cream shop on Long Island Monday night, authorities say. Investigators are questioning the suspects to see if they are linked to other knifepoint robberies in which at least 17 other businesses around Nassau and Suffolk counties were held up, police said.
